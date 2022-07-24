Walker County Animal Shelter continues adoption event on Sunday

This weekend the Walker County Animal Shelter has been holding an adoption event where adoption fees are either discounted or waived completely.
The shelter says it is nearing capacity. The facility is open on Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
No appointment is needed, but if you already have a dog, coordinators say to bring them with you to make sure they get along.
If you're not able to adopt, you can sponsor an animal's donation fee.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the shelter, as well. If you bring a children's toy worth 20 dollars or more for their Stocking Full of Love - the adoption fee will be waived.