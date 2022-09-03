Walker County AG Festival returns Sept. 17, 2022

Preparations are underway for the annual Walker County Ag Festival on Saturday, September 17th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center, located at 10052 Hwy 27 in Rock Spring.
Organizers invite the community to celebrate local agricultural heritage by showcasing their best exhibits in the blue ribbon contests. Many categories are available for both Walker County adults and youth including the traditional baking, canning, quilting and fruits and vegetables.
New this year to usher in the fall season is a scarecrow contest.
Interested competitors can find complete contest rules and categories in Ag Festival rule books available at the Walker County Extension Office in LaFayette or online at www.walkercountyagfestival.com.
The festival will kick off with a new event, the Ag Festival Fun Run hosted by LaFayette High School FFA.
Check-in for the two-mile run will begin at 7 a.m.
Pre-registration can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/2022agfestfunrun with cash/check payment mailed to LaFayette High School FFA, 100 Rambler Lane, LaFayette, GA 30728.
More details can be accessed online by visiting the Walker County Ag Festival Facebook page or contacting Michael Gardner at michaelgardner@walkerschools.org
The public is invited to cheer on local 4-H and FFA members competing in the festival animal shows. A rabbit show will be held at 9 a.m. The afternoon will showcase youth participating in a goat and lamb show beginning at 3 p.m.
Several educational classes are also planned during the festival. On the schedule: learn how to make soap at 10:30 a.m., food preservation and canning at noon and beekeeping at 1:30 p.m.
The festival is jam-packed with activities for the whole family to enjoy – free inflatables for the kids, antique tractor exhibits, vendors, bingo and educational booths. For more information visit www.walkercountyagfestival.com