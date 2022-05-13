Walker County adds additional free pet vaccination clinic on May 21st

The Walker County Animal Shelter will hold an additional free pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Vaccines distributed at the clinic will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines to help combat parvovirus, distemper and panleukopenia.
The shelter held two similar events last month, which resulted in 236 dogs and 71 cats receiving vaccines and 141 animals being microchipped.
While vaccines are free at the clinic, microchipping is available for $10.
For information about the rabies clinic also behind held on the same day, visit: https://walkercountyga.gov/2022/03/28/walker-county-rabies-clinics-planned-for-april-23-and-may-21//