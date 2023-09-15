Walker County Schools needs bus drivers. They are having a job fair Friday, September 22 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle School in Rock Spring for those who may be interested.
At the job fair, you can drive a bus (with a certified trainer) and learn more about the job and benefits.
School bus drivers can earn $16.97/hour, working 180 days each year, with health benefits and training which will be provided.
School Bus Attendants can earn $10.47/hour and School Bus Sub-Attendants could earn $8/hour.
The job fair is open to the public and any with a valid driver's license can participate.