Walker Co. teen in national finals for public speaking

Lafayette High School is proud to announce that one of their very own, Leah Willeford, is competing on the national stage.
Willeford, a rising sophomore, earned her spot in the National Leadership Conference Finals of Public Speaking amongst 119 other contestants from the United States, Canada, China, and Tanzania.
The Walker County teen now awaits the results of the award ceremony to find out her official ranking.
Lafayette High has already taken to social media to show their support for Leah, tweeting out the hashtag "#lafayettehomeofwinners" in celebration of her national accomplishment.
This is Willeford's second year making it to the National Leadership Conference, having come in as a back-to-back national finalist.