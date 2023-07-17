Walker Co. school bus driver job fair

Walker County Schools is hosting a job fair on Friday, July 21, 2023 for anyone looking to become a school bus driver.
The job fair will be taking place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Saddle Ridge Elementary and Middle School located at 9858 US Hwy 27, Rock Spring, GA 30739.
No experience is needed and prospective employees will get the opportunity to make an everlasting impact on the lives of children in the Walker County School District.
The job has benefits and training will be provided.
Positions available include School Bus Drivers, School Bus Attendants, and School Bus Sub-Attendants.
The school bus driver position has a great schedule if you have children; you will have same schedule as school-age kids and work 180 days out of the year.
During the job hiring event, you will be able to drive brand-new school buses on-site with a certified trainer. Staff will be on the scene to guide and assist you in your learning.
The job fair is open to all members of the public who have a valid driver’s license.