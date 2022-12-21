Walker County Emergency Management is reminding that cold temperatures can kill and is urging residents to prepare now for the dangerously cold weather coming.
Walker County says it will be under a WIND CHILL WATCH from late Thursday night (12/22) through noon on Saturday (12/24).
The National Weather Service predicts dangerously cold temperatures will impact northwest Georgia with wind chills as low as 10 below zero.
Now is the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If you will be traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become stranded. Start making preparations for livestock and bring your pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes.
The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Wind chill stands for what the air temperature feels like on your skin due to the cold temperatures and wind. Follow these tips to stay warm:
- Limit your time outdoors
- Wear a hat and gloves / mittens
- Dress in layers
- Avoid alcoholic beverages
- Use safe heating devices, preferably stationed in one room
- Have a carbon monoxide alarm in place, especially if using alternative heating devices
Walker County Emergency Management advises residents to have a safe backup source for heat and enough food and water for two to three days, in case the power goes out. Safe heating sources include:
- Kerosene
- Propane
- Natural gas / wood fireplace
- Fuel powered portable generator kept outside at least 20-feet away from your home
- Portable generator powered by batteries or solar power
Do NOT use combustion appliances during a power outage and other dangerous heating sources. This includes:
- Gas stove or oven
- Barbecue grill
- Camp stove
- Dryer
- Running the heater on a vehicle inside an attached garage
Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning:
- Headaches
- Dizziness
- Weakness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Disorientation
- Fatigue
- Episodes of increased chest pain in people with chronic heart disease
- Feeling like you have the flu or food poisoning
Additional things to consider during dangerously cold temperatures:
- If you keep animals, make sure they have adequate shelter
- Keep emergency supplies at home, work and in your vehicle
- Protect your pipe from freezing
- Remove water hoses and cover the spigots
- Open cabinet doors in bathrooms so warm air can reach the pipes under your sink
- Wrap pipes, if possible
- Allow your faucets to run with a stream no larger than a pencil lead
Walker County is prepared to provide further assistance, if needed.