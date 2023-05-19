The Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Saturday in Chattanooga will have some effect on traffic in Georgia.
The cycling portion of the triathlon runs south from Chattanooga into Walker County, and is expected to case some delays for drivers between 7:00am to 1:00pm.
Walker County said in a Facebook post that the intersections that could see those delays will be:
- Highway 193 at Highway 341
- Highway 193 at Highway 136
- Highway 136 at Highway 341
The bike route was chosen to highlight the areas in Walker County and are unique to North Georgia.
Plan your route accordingly.