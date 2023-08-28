In August, the company Wacker graduated it’s first cohort of "TOP" program participants.
TOP stands for Technical Operations Program and it's purpose is to allow people to gain hands-on work experience at Wacker while also taking classes to complete a high school equivalent diploma.
Career-oriented candidates without high school diplomas fill hourly roles within the company. Wacker pays trainees while they attend classes to prepare for the high school equivalency test (HiSET) to earn their diplomas.
“Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays you go to work. Tuesdays and Thursdays we have a classroom space, we provide the laptop, and while you’re in that classroom with that teacher, you’re being paid,” said Olga Santos, Wacker Training and Development Manager.
Teresa Smith, an Assistant Administrator for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said that there are many incentives for people to complete this program, including earning a weekly 40-hour paycheck and the potential of a full time job offer with benefits after completion of the program.
"Offering them full time employment after getting their diploma is important to these individuals, and it’s a good investment for Wacker because Wacker has long term employees potentially," Smith said.
What is unique about this program is how barriers are being removed and both education and work opportunities are available to people regardless of their age.
Paul Isom, a team leader at Wacker, said,“There’s a lot of great workers out there that miss an opportunity to work because they don’t have that piece of paper- that GED or a diploma.”
Smith said programs like this have the potential to make a difference in the state's labor force participation rate.
“We need more classes like these across the state of Tennessee so that we can upskill and meet the ever changing workforce in the state,” Smith said.
The second cohort of this program will begin working on September 5. People interested in getting more information about the TOP program must contact the Randstad office in Cleveland at 423-478-3942.