Wacker has announced plans to expand their Bradley County operations with a more than $200 million investment that will also bring more than 200 new jobs.
The new jobs are in addition to their current workforce that is some 700 workers strong.
A feasibility study is currently underway, according to the office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's office, for the first step of WACKER’s plans to expand production within its existing campus in Charleston.
The expansion would add to the existing campus in Charleston.
This marks the second major expansion the global chemical R&D and manufacturing company will make in the region since opening in Charleston eight years ago.
“Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our skilled workforce, strong business climate and quality of life. I commend WACKER for its continued investment and job creation in Bradley County,” said Gov. Bill Lee