A parts supplier to Volkswagen is closings the doors to their Chattanooga facility.
As a result, 156 employees will be laid off beginning in early May and will be completed by the end of the month.
A filing dated Feburary 8, 2023 with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows that ThyssenKrupp LLC will permanently close the facility on Volkswagen Drive.
ThyssenKrupp, a German company, supplies VW with hot-formed steel for building vehicles.
Employees at the company are not represented by a labor union, but state and federal laws covered under the WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) can help those affected workers with job searches and file for unemployment benefits.