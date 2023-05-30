EV's are increasing in popularity. So, in addition to the Atlas, Chattanooga's Volkswagen plant is churning out the ID.4. And, in their academy, they train tomorrow's workforce to make the vehicles of today.
"I think it's fair to say it, when we came here 13 years ago, a lot of people still thought of manufacturing as elbow-deep in grease and it's dirty and it's hard work," said Steffi Wegener, Volkswagen's Assistant Manager for Training & Development. "And, obviously, manufacturing has changed, tremendously; just with the degree of automation."
Back then, VW had landed in America and, as both gasoline and diesel hovered around four dollars per gallon, a re-designed Passat, made in Chattanooga, was going to get US drivers more comfortable with a cleaner diesel engine that offered more miles per tank.
In the ensuing decade-plus, a lot has changed. The Atlas was added. The last Passat rolled off the assembly line in January of 2022. The new future for transportation is, for now, electric. Once again, Volkswagen is working to get out front and be competitive.
"There is not a day that goes by, working here, that I don't learn something new," said Wegener. "This is new and exciting. We started assembling the ID.4 here, last year."
She is in charge of the VW Academy, where apprentices get up to speed on the technological wonder that is the ID.4, a fully electric SUV. Though Wegener was born and raised in Berlin, her first car experience was not much different than many of ours.
"We probably were lucky if we had a radio get switched on and that was kind of a high-tech version," she said. "I remember the cranking windows. So, now, everything is obviously very connected. We have a lot of tech, a lot of software systems. The electrical system in the vehicle, of course, is different. It's something, we have up-skilled a lot of our employees, as well, because the ID.4, the electric vehicle, is new to people who have been building the Passat here for 10 years."
'Up-skilled' is a fitting term because, while there are still nuts and bolts, many of the traditional car parts have been replaced by connectors. Electrical Training Specialist David Bennett took us underneath the vehicle where 'current' is the name of the game. Here, you do not see all the moving parts associated with an internal combustion engine.
More people are getting on board. Across the nation, the number of EV's on the road jumped nearly 43% from 2020 to 2021. In Tennessee, the number jumped nearly 56%, in the same time period. Locally, the transition is slower. The latest numbers recorded show just over 1,500 electric vehicles registered in Hamilton County. Tesla currently holds the lion's share of the market. So, the 'home team' has its work cut out.
"Come join us!" Wegener exclaimed. "We are opening this apprenticeship with 12 people, in the fall. So, August 11 is actually are starting date. We do still have open spots, so now is the time to join."
The apprentices will learn at the academy on the VW factory campus. It is a two-year program that will have students picking up electrical theory while doing lots of hands-on training. These are paid positions, plus an extra benefit.
"At the end of those two years," explained Wegener, "they do obtain an Associates Degree through Chattanooga State. That's our education partner in this program. And we do offer a conditional job offer, as well. So, it is absolutely a step into the future; a step into a career. It's not just, we offer an apprenticeship and people are on their own. For us, this is an investment. We want these people to come to us and we want them to stay with us."
