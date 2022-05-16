When voters in Walker County head to the polls next Tuesday, they will have the choice on whether or not to continue funding major road improvements.
Their ballots will include a question of whether they want to continue the Transportation, Special Projects, Local Opportunity Sales Tax, or TSPLOST.
Voters approved the county's sales tax increase from 7% to 8% in October 2017. Since then, the county has collected almost $25 million in revenue specifically for transportation needs.
"We have a dedicated funding source in Walker County that we can use to resurface roads," said Joe Legge, the spokesperson for Walker County.
When voters approved the sales tax increase almost five years ago, it came with the provision that they would have to vote to renew it either five years later or when the county collected $25 million in revenue.
"We anticipate we are going to reach that early, probably by some time this fall," said Legge. "We've successfully paved or resurfaced about 120 miles of roadways and will do another 15-20 miles this year alone."
But the county still has a long way to go to reach its needs. Legge added the county still has more than 600 miles of road to pave, and cities in the county still have more projects they are wanting to complete.
"That's money that's not going to be used for anything else but transportation," said Legge.
The money can only be used to fund transportation-related projects like road pavings, bridge upgrades, and street lightings.
If voters vote it down, the county's sales tax would return to 7%.
"This is not a new tax," said Legge. "If they choose to vote for it, they're voting to continue the existing tax."
But, according to Legge, the county still needs much more than what they have in the bank to make the projects happen.
"You're looking at at least another five, six cycles of TSPLOST in order to address just the roads that we have right now," said Legge. "And that's not even talking about building anything new."
Election day in Georgia is on Tuesday, May 24. Early voting is through Friday, May 20 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.