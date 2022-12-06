Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is going head to head once again with Republican Challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election for Georgia's Senate seat. This has been a closely watched race during this four week runoff and there's a lot at stake.
In the battleground state of Georgia, voters came out in mass droves on Tuesday to have their voice heard, and not even a little rain could stop them.
"I feel like it's kind of important, a lot of people don't take an active part in politics anymore and I feel like that's kind of changing lately. A lot of my friends are super politically active now and I feel like it's just important to come out here and take part in the run-off," said voter Deja Proffitt.
It's been a high-profile race featuring heated disagreements over inflation and abortion. Today's election will have national impact. If Walker wins, the senate and its committees will be evenly split. If Warnock wins, Democrats will lead committees and have a vote to spare.
Some voters feel Walker is the right man for the job.
"I think he knows all about Georgia, he's been here all his life, he was of course a football star here, but he'll also block a lot of Joe Biden's stuff," said voter Dan Brown.
While others hope to keep Senator Warnock in office.
"I like Raphael Warnock, I like what he's done and I took a look at his record and he works on both side of the aisle and I feel like he's done a lot of good things for people in Georgia," said voter Thomas Smith.
A record turn out of more than 1.8 million Georgians taking part in early voting before Tuesday's election as the Senate seat once again is in the hands of the voters.
"We need to vote because this is our lives and our future, we need to make sure that we're protected," said voter Katarina Ashley.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Secretary of State's office estimated that more than 800,000 have voted to determine Georgia's next senator.