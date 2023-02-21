UPDATE: The Catoosa County Commission has decided to postpone its vote on the proposed ordinance regulating "backyard hens" in residential areas.
Commissioners say they are pressing the pause button to gather more information.
On Tuesday night, the Catoosa County Commission listened to residents for more than two hours. Some claim the resolution would be a violation of their rights.
Commissioner Chuck Harris says his goal is to find a law that expands property rights to all chicken owners.
Commissioners have not announced a timeline on when they plan to reconvene.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chicken owners in Catoosa County are receiving new guidance targeting "backyard hens”.
If you own or keep hens and live in Catoosa County, county officials are updating codes.
During a town hall meeting on Tuesday night, county commissioners are expected to propose an ordinance that would regulate coops in residential areas if passed.
The ordinance would also mean a single-family could only have up to six chickens at their home, inside a coop, and kept away from other buildings in the area.
The ordinance will also impact an owner's ability to sale eggs to others.
The town hall will be at the Catoosa County Administration building on Lafayette Street in Ringgold at 6:00pm.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates as they become available.