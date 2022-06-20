These record-high gas prices are impacting charities that have volunteers who spend most of their time on the road.
This includes Meals on Wheels, which delivers food to seniors in need.
The organization relies on community members who volunteer to use their cars and gas to help deliver meals.
Stacie Burgess is the program manager at the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability. She helps manage the nutrition program.
"We are now serving more than we've ever served before," Burgess said.
Despite the high gas prices, she said their volunteers continue to serve those in need.
"It's so much more than a meal to them the volunteers get used to their clients, they see them on a daily basis or at least on a weekly basis," Burgess said. "They just keep on whether it's the pandemic, gas prices, the heat, you know, it's 100 degrees and we still have volunteers out delivering meals."
Volunteers like Eugene Nelson said many of the seniors they serve are lonely and homebound.
"We enjoy doing the work that we're doing so I never even thought about the high gas prices because I'm going to drive somewhere anyway so I might as well keep doing what I'm doing," Nelson said.
It's dedication like this that got Laura Mulkey involved in Meals on Wheels.
"I started one day a week, then it went to five days a week volunteering," Mulkey said.
Eventually she became the site coordinator at Ridgedale Baptist Church for Meals on Wheels.
"It teaches us how to be super grateful and appreciative and also kind of prepares us to age as well," Mulkey said. "We get just as much out of it as the clients do by far."
She introduced us to one of her clients, Hazel. She's in her 80's and has a hard time getting around.
Hazel said these meals have helped her during this tough time.
"It's been a help, a big help," Hazel said.
Gas is a small price to pay for volunteers who are making sure no one is left behind.
"It makes a difference in everyone's lives," Mulkey said.
Meals on Wheels is still in need of volunteers. If you're interested you can visit Meals on Wheels' website.