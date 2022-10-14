As Veterans Day approaches, volunteers are needed in Ringgold to help honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The volunteers are needed to help put up almost 2,000 American flags and crosses to honor the fallen veterans from Catoosa County.
The flags will go up on November 4, beginning at 10:00am and will stay up until November 18 at 10:00am.
A TAPS ceremony will be held on Veterans Day on November 11, at 6:00pm in front of Ringgold City Hall.
If you have any questions or would like to learn more, call Pete Pedigo with the Catoosa County Veterans Memorial Flag Committee at 706-866-9089 or City Hall at 706-935-3061.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.