Chattanooga's biggest festival, Riverbend, is inching closer to making its return after a two year wait caused by the coronavirus.
Although, we are still months away, finding volunteers are at the front of the list for the festival.
Executive Director Mickey McCamish said committing eight hours of your time will get you free merchandise, parking, and of course, a wristband.
"It's a great experience because they are a part of an event that's been a part of Chattanooga for 38 years. It gives you the opportunity to give back to the community. You get to enjoy music, but get an opportunity to give back to our community with an event like Riverbend," McCamish said.
After being shut down for two years because of the pandemic, McCamish is ready to see the riverfront filled with thousands of people.
"It's a sign of the city reopening. Thirty-eight years Riverbend has been around. So, certainly, when you're able to have a fixer like that, that's been around for those number of years, coming back in year 38 it's a sign of the city reopening, and that we are returning to a level of normalcy," McCamish said.
Things will be slightly different this time around.
Instead of 8 straight days of festival fun, it'll only be three days this year.
Despite the shortened schedule, McCamish has gotten great feedback about the return.
"I said okay If you are so glad either volunteer, get involved with Riverbend, or purchase a wristband if you choose not to get involved. The community seems to be most appreciative that Riverbend is returning, that it is a sign of normalcy, and we are just going to have to learn to live with Covid-19," McCamish said.
He knows that people are also pumped about this year's lineup, but he has a special treat in store for baseball lovers.
"Several days ago, we were contacted by the Atlanta Braves organization, and they have the Atlanta Brave world championship trophy. We said sure we would love to have it at Riverbend. So, it will be on display Saturday, June 4 at Riverbend starting at 2 p.m. whenever the gates open," McCamish said.
You can visit the Riverbend Festival website and click on the get involved tab or call their office to volunteer.