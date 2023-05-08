The Catoosa County Veterans Memorial Flag Committee is searching for volunteers to help raise and lower Memorial Day flags honoring late veterans of Catoosa County.
This year they will be raising more than 2,000 flags and crosses throughout the city of Ringgold, and they need your help!
Flags will go up on Monday, May 22, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and will be taken down on Monday, June 5 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Bugler Steve Price will present a TAPS ceremony in front of the Ringgold City Hall at 7:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.
If you're interested in volunteering, contact Ringgold City Hall at 706-935-3061 or Pete Pedigo at 706-866-9089.