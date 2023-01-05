Organizers with the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park are searching for volunteers for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service.
Sign up will begin at 9 a.m .on Monday, January 16th at the Recreation Field in Chickamauga Battlefield. The service project should end around noon.
This year, the service project will focus on battlefield restoration with the removal of exotic invasive plant species, such as Chinese privet.
Today, the battlefield looks much different than it did during the 1863 battle because of these invasive plants. Removing them helps restore the battlefield to its war-time appearance.
`Taking place each year on the third Monday in January, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service (MLK Day) is the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a National Day of Service – a “day on, not a day off.”
Participation in service activities has grown each year as more Americans are encouraged to provide meaningful change in their communities.
Volunteers are asked to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and that they don’t mind getting a little dirty. All tools, including gloves, will be provided, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own gloves if desired.
Questions about MLK Day of Service can be directed to the park’s volunteer coordinator, Will Wilson, at will_wilson@nps.gov or 706-866-9241 ext. 137.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.