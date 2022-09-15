Greeter Falls Trail is one of the more popular trails that wind through nearly 31,000 acres of South Cumberland State Park.
The trail leads to the 15-foot upper falls and the majestic 50-foot lower falls with a short hike. Years of erosion has made portions of the hiking trail dangerous and in need of improvements. The Greeter Falls improvement project will address dangerous areas along the hiking trail.
"There is going to be a 48-inch wide staircase right here, so it is large enough to get a good amount of people up and down quickly if we need to. Absolutely it is going to make it safer," said Aaron Reid, assistant manager of South Cumberland State Park.
The new staircase will be part of a new, safer trail that leads to the lower falls.
Volunteers will be needed to help move building materials to the location of the new staircase. The hike will be nearly a quarter mile to transport the lumber.
Volunteers will assemble at the Greeter Falls parking lot at 9 AM CDT on Saturday morning. Snacks and refreshments will be available to those who come out and volunteer. This will be a prime opportunity to check out one of the hidden gems within driving distance of Chattanooga.
"They are hidden gems. It's amazing that within an hour or so of Chattanooga that there are all of these cool places. We have deep forests, waterfalls, rocky streams, overlooks, and views that go on for miles. And the cool thing about the views is that it is all protected land," said Rick Dreves, Project Lead with Friends of South Cumberland State Park.
You can volunteer by registering here.