Volunteers were hard at work early Saturday morning retiring a record breaking 30,716 wreaths at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Hundreds of people volunteered their time with 'Wreaths Across Chattanooga' Saturday morning to help collect them all.
"I have some relatives out here, my family is all military," said Retired veteran, Brad Dunn.
Dunn is a former navy seal, and it just so happens Saturday is his birthday.
Instead of breakfast in bed, Dunn chose to volunteer his time to help retire thousands of wreaths.
"We're here to make sure that our young people understand what we gave our life for," said Dunn.
The wreaths were placed on the headstones of veterans on December 17th to show appreciation for their service.
Just as delicately as they were laid down, the time had come to retire them.
"It's also an opportunity to honor the veterans, honor the service for what they've done, they put their lives on the line so that we have the freedoms that we have today," said Mickey McCamish, Navy veteran.
Captain Mickey McCamish is the president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga, which is a non-profit separate from Wreaths Across America.
The donations they collect for wreaths each year aren't used for headstones around the country, but they stay right here at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
"Its really fun, because you get to come out and meet new people too," said volunteer, Fisher Jones.
Although, Fisher Jones enjoyed spending time with his friends and family this morning, he shared that he understands the significance of each wreath he picked up.
"It means a lot because they served our country and they protected us," said Jones.
With the wreaths now collected, thanks to the hundreds of volunteers, Captain McCamish says anyone can donate to Wreaths Across Chattanooga and be apart of placing them down each December.