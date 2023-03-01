The Salvation Army's Blessing Place is currently in need of volunteers and donations.
The Salvation Army’s Blessing Place is open from 1-3 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, allowing Chattanooga’s unhoused neighbors to shop for necessity items and clothing at no charge.
Items needed include new and not expired:
- canned goods (meats, soups, fruits and vegetables);
- peanut butter and jelly;
- grains;
- individually wrapped snack items;
- waters and sports drinks;
- travel hygiene items;
- men, women and children’s socks and undergarments;
- men, women and children’s clothes and shoes; and
- waterproof gear (tents, sleeping bags, flashlights and ponchos).