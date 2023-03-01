Salvation Army of Chattanooga, The Blessing Place

The Salvation Army's Blessing Place is currently in need of volunteers and donations.

The Salvation Army’s Blessing Place is open from 1-3 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, allowing Chattanooga’s unhoused neighbors to shop for necessity items and clothing at no charge.

Items needed include new and not expired: 

  • canned goods (meats, soups, fruits and vegetables);
  • peanut butter and jelly;
  • grains;
  • individually wrapped snack items;
  • waters and sports drinks;
  • travel hygiene items;
  • men, women and children’s socks and undergarments;
  • men, women and children’s clothes and shoes; and
  • waterproof gear (tents, sleeping bags, flashlights and ponchos).

 Sign up to volunteer.

