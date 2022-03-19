No. 3 Tennessee looks for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2019. The Vols earned a spot in the round of 32 after defeating No. 14 Longwood 88-56 Thursday afternoon.
The Michigan Wolverines defeated No. 6 Colorado State 75-63, after trailing at the half.
The last time the two teams met was in 2014 in the Sweet Sixteen in Indianapolis, where the Vols lost 73-71 on a controversial charge call at the end of the game.
The Vols have been playing some of their best basketball and look forward to the competition Saturday.
“At this point now, you get to this - starting now, Michigan has played its toughest schedule as anybody, coming out of a league that’s got nine teams in the NCAA Tournament, so I think our players all year long have respected our opponents. I do, I really do," said Tennessee Head Basketball Coach Rick Barnes.
The Vols are coming off a 32 point victory in the first round, after winning the SEC Championship - all within the last seven days. Tennessee will need to be locked in on Michigan in order to advance.
“We know that they’re a 2-pt paint team. They like to get the ball inside and I feel like we know that we have to pressure the ball, make it hard for their guards from the time they get the ball to the time they get it over half court. Just trying to run them out of their sets. We know that they’re going to catch the ball in the post, but we have to make it as hard as possible and try to tire their guards out," said Josiah-Jordan James, a junior guard for Tennessee.
“We knew what was at risk. We got a couple more games to win. We want bigger and better things, the conference championship - it was pretty big to us but now we got to do more." said Zakai Zeigler, a freshman guard for the Volunteers.
Tip is set for 5:15 p.m. inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be broadcast on CBS.