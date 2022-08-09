Volkswagen group of America has issued a recall for nearly 1,200 of its vehicles from the 2016 model year on concerns of a defective airbag part that could explode inside the vehicle, according to NBC News.
The recall notice, issued by the NHTSA, is for the inflator that could send sharp metal fragments and strike the vehicles occupants, resulting in injury or death.
Additionally, if the airbag were to improperly inflate, it may not adequately protect occupants and increase that chances of injuring in a crash.
Affected vehicles include:
- 2016 Audi A3
- 2016 Audi A3 Etron
- 2016 Audi R8
- 2016 Audi S3
- 2016 Audi TT
- 2016 Volkswagen E-Golf
- 2016 Volkswagen Golf
- 2016 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen
- 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI
Dealers will replace the front-passenger air bag module, free of charge.
Notification letters to owner are expected to be mailed September 23, 2022.
Owners may contact Volkswagen's customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Audi's customer service at 1-800-253-2834.
Volkswagen's number for this recall is 69DY and 61C1.