As vehicle production continues to expand at Volkswagen's Chattanooga facility, the German automaker says they want to hire more than 500 people.
Once fully staffed by the end of 2023, Volkswagen will boast more than 5,500 employees, making it one of the largest employers in the Chattanooga area.
“By the end of 2023, we aim to have more than 5,500 employees at our factory,” said Burkhard Ulrich, Volkswagen Chattanooga SVP, human resources. “This is an exciting time to join Volkswagen as we continue to grow our Tennessee operations and increase our focus on electric vehicle assembly. With career advancement opportunities, tuition reimbursement and attractive benefits like a vehicle lease program, this is a great place to build a future.”
VW will hold a job fair June 2, from 10:00am to 6:00pm, at the Volkswagen Academy, 8001 Volkswagen Drive.
The positions are primarily for second and third shifts for production team members.
The starting hourly rate for the shifts can reach $24.40 when including shift premium and quarterly bonus based solely on attendance. With wage progression, top-out rates including shift premium and quarterly bonus can reach $33 per hour. These are direct hire positions, VW says.
Volkswagen says employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package, including medical and dental plans, life insurance, and retirement savings with company contributions of up to 9% of eligible earnings. Additional benefits include an employee vehicle leasing program, paid parental leave and adoption assistance, and tuition reimbursement. Amenities at the factory include on-site cafeterias, a fitness center with free classes, employee resource groups and a medical clinic.
Volkswagen Chattanooga’s production team shifts:
- 1st shift: 6:00am - 2:30pm
- 2nd shift: 2:00pm - 10:30pm
- 3rd shift: 10:00pm - 6:30:00am
For more information and to apply, visit Volkswagen's career website.