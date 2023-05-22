It's a day that many Volkswagen fans have been waiting on for decades: the return of the VW Bus.
This isn't a simple facelift of an old, beloved design, but a top-to-bottom, front-to-rear remake of the iconic minivan (before minivans were a thing).
June 2 is the day both Volkswagen of America and National Day Calendar have declared the day as a worldwide day of celebration for the iconic Volkswagen Bus.
And it is on that day the the first three-row ID. Buzz meant for the US will make its debut.
The original VW Bus, also know as the Type 2, was an iconic part of the 60's and 70's, and was deeply mourned as production ceased and parts became increasingly more difficult to obtain.
Enter the ID. Buzz: with three rows of seats, and electrically-powered, zero-tailpipe emission remake. It will sport a larger battery that the European versions.
The two-tone exterior is said to be a nod to the past.
The ID. Buzz will make it's debut June 2, 2023 at Huntington Beach, CA with a live stream that starts at 11am EST. You can watch live at RadioWoodstock.com and on YouTube.
“Whether you call them Buses, Bullis or Kombis, the legacy Type 2s have left on modern culture is unmatched,” said Cameron Batten, Chief Communications Officer, Volkswagen Group of America. “As we continue to introduce the T2’s 21st Century electric successor, the ID. Buzz, we’re thrilled to create this annual day of celebration for Volkswagen bus fans and enthusiasts everywhere.”