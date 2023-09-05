Greater horsepower and range? That's what Volkswagen is promising for the 2024 edition of the ID.4 electric compact SUV, as the Chattanooga-built vehicle is slated for some upgrades for the new model year.
A new drive unit for the 82 kWh models will delivers greater horsepower and range for both rear-wheel-drive and AWD models compared to prior model year.
But that's not all. An improved infotainment display and a new premium audio system will also be added to the SUV
The ID.4 will continue to be assembled in Chattanooga, and will be available in three trim levels—Standard/Pro, S and S Plus—with the option of 62 kWh or 82 kWh batteries, as well as rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.
The rear-wheel-drive model now produces 282 horsepower, while the all-wheel-drive model now delivers around 330 horsepower.
This increase in power helps to boost acceleration and is expected to deliver enhanced range.
Volkswagen is also upgrading the comfort and convenience in the 2024 ID.4. S models (with the 82 kWh battery) include ventilated front-row seats, and S Plus models receive a premium Harman/Kardon audio system with nine speakers, plus a subwoofer, and a 16-channel amplifer.
On the corners, wheel upgrades for the ID.4 Standard AWD models feature larger, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and S Plus vehicles upgrade to 21-inch machined alloy wheels.
Pricing for the 2024 ID.4 will be released closer to its on-sale date in early 2024.
The 2023 ID.4 models are eligible for the full potential Federal Tax Credit of up to $7,500.