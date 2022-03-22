Volkswagen has unveiled a new multi-billion dollar commitment to boost their product line-up.
The German automaker will begin to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles from its American line-up, aiming to exit from sales at the beginning of the next decade, according to a VW news release.
Part of the new strategy includes preparation of the Chattanooga facilities for local electric vehicle (EV) production.
That includes the assembly of a new SUV that is set to begin later this year, sourced mostly from regional suppliers.
In May, 2022, a new battery engineering lab in Chattanooga will begin operations.
That will enable the company to test and validate batteries for all Volkswagen electric models in the American marketplace.
Volkswagen plans to launch several EV's, with the American-assembled ID.4 in 2022, ID. Buzz in 2024 and more, new electric SUVs by 2026.