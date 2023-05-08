Within three years, a total of 53 Volkswagen eLabs will be open in Hamilton County Schools.
In one of the largest investments ever in Hamilton County Schools, more than $5 million in grant money will add 17 new Volkswagen eLabs to Hamilton County Schools.
It's a major step forward for local students seeking a career in the tech industry.
"Through these last four years, I've been leading this expansion, and through this recruitment and training. We will be hitting 5,000 employees this month," Burkhard Ulrich, SVP of Human Resources at Volkswagen said. "Students have the ability and opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences to foster creativity, curiosity, and a love for STEM."
Over the course of the next three years, the number of eLabs in Hamilton County schools will grow from the current 36 schools to 53, divided almost evenly between elementary, middle and high schools.
"Our economy here is going to reflect what we invest in our kids," Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said.
The labs will provide access to science labs featuring renewable energy components, laser cutters, 3d printers, robotics, and microcomputers.
"When they invest in our six, seven and 8-years-olds, what they're saying is, 'we get it.' Economic development is workforce development, is education, is our children."
The demand for stem jobs is increasing. More than 167,000 STEM jobs are expected by 2026.
Red Bank fifth grader Jordan Noviello and his family recently moved here from Pennsylvania, and is thankful for his school's eLab.
Whenever I moved here, I was like, 'wow, there's all these new things.' And it was really important to me because I'm very shy. So, it was really important for me, so I could learn communication skills and talk with people I don't know," he said.
The median salary of Tennesseans employed in STEM occupations is just over $70,000, which is twice the salary for all occupations.