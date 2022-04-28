Volkswagen is exploring a second vehicle assembly plant in Chattanooga according to a German online publication.
The report in Manager Magazin, which cites unnamed sources, says the facility could be built near the existing plant in Chattanooga and attributes that to VW CEO Herbert Diess.
The move, if fully realized in the future, could double the production to up to 600,000 vehicles per year.
The report also says that the new plant could be built right next to the current Chattanooga factory, and was confirmed by unnamed stakeholders.
In May 2022, VW's new Battery Engineering Lab (BEL) in Chattanooga will begin operations to test and validate batteries for all Volkswagen electric models in the American marketplace.
Volkswagen is expected to begin phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles in favor of electric ones.
The ID.2 will begin production sometime in 2022, and the ID.Buzz electric version of the famous Volkswagen microbus in 2024. More EV's, more than 25 in total, are planned to be built in Chattanooga through 2030 according to VW.