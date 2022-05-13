Officials with Volkswagen Chattanooga will host a job fair in an effort to fill 1,000 production positions this weekend.
The plant began production in April 2011. It currently employs more than 4,000 people in the Tennessee Valley.
Head of Communications Amanda Plecas said this job fair comes as Volkswagen Chattanooga expands their facility as the company's North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing and battery pack assembly.
"This is a really exciting time to be a part of Volkswagen and especially here at our factory in Tennessee," Plecas said. "The Atlas and the Atlas Cross Sport are really successful. We're also really excited about our upcoming ID.4 start of production this summer."
Most of these production positions will be second, third and night sifts. Pay will start at $24.40 an hour including shift premium and quarterly bonuses. Salaries will top out at $33 an hour.
Employees with Volkswagen Chattanooga are eligible for a benefits package, which includes medical and dental plans, life insurance and retirement savings.
The job fair will be held at the Volkswagen Conference Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You can learn more about these positions by visiting Volkswagen Chattanooga's website.