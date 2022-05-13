German automaker Volkswagen will hold an onsite job fair this weekend to fill 1,000 production positions in Chattanooga.
The event will be Saturday, May 14 from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive.
“As we continue to grow our Tennessee operations as Volkswagen’s North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, we aim to grow our team by at least 1000 employees,” said Burkhard Ulrich, vice president of human resources at Volkswagen Chattanooga. “This is an exciting time to join one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers as we expand for electric mobility. With career advancement opportunities, tuition reimbursement and attractive benefits like a vehicle lease program, this is a great place to build a future.”
VW production team members will be hired primarily for second, third and night shifts.
The starting hourly rate for those shifts is $24.40, which includes shift premium and quarterly bonus. VW says that with wage progression, top-out rates can reach $33 per hour. They say these are direct hire positions for those with relevant experience.
During the job fair, information sessions will be held where interested attendees will learn about the position, pay and schedule. Candidates who attend an information session at the job fair will be able schedule an interview with the company for a later date.
LEARN MORE | Volkswagen Job Fair Facebook event
Volkswagen employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package, including medical and dental plans, life insurance and retirement savings. Other benefits include an employee vehicle leasing program, paid parental leave and adoption assistance, and tuition reimbursement. Amenities at the factory include on-site cafeterias, a fitness center with free classes and a medical clinic.
Also, Volkswagen’s Employee Resource Groups, described as voluntary, employee-led groups that promote inclusivity, networking and skills development, will also be onsite to showcase the factory’s various events, activities and engagement opportunities. Volkswagen Chattanooga supports Groups for families, veterans, women, LGBTQ+ Allies and African-Americans.
The Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and ID.4 assembled at the factory will be displayed at the event.