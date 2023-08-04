German automaker Volkswagen has named a new Chief Engineer to oversee development and the launches of new, future Volkswagen vehicles in the North America.
Lyndon Lie, will be based in Chattanooga, and serve as the company's Chief Engineering Officer.
Lie comes to Volkswagen with extensive leadership experience at General Motors and Nikola Corporation.
He will also oversee research and development priorities across North America.
Among his responsibilities will be the design, development and launch of multiple battery electric vehicles (BEVs), as well as developing and launching advanced driver assistance systems.
“Lyndon brings incredible experience to the Volkswagen brand, which will help us achieve our goal of growing our market share across North America in this decade,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Designing and engineering our vehicles to meet the unique needs of our markets is more critical than ever before. To achieve this, we continue to take proactive steps to strengthen our capabilities and experience within the North American market.”
“Developing innovative mobility products that deliver value to an ever-changing market is a true passion of mine and naturally aligns with where Volkswagen is heading,” said Lie. “The opportunity to apply my professional background to Volkswagen’s engineering and R&D legacy empowers us to develop technology-forward solutions that excite consumers.”