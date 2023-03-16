Volkswagen Chattanooga’s training center, the Volkswagen Academy, is hosting an open house for the community on March 16th.
The event is open to students, parents and anyone interested in Volkswagen’s onsite high school, apprenticeship program and/or training center from 5-8 p.m.
- Learn how to become a Robotronics Technology Apprentice: Offered exclusively at the Volkswagen Academy, the Robotronics Program is a full-time dual-education program which combines vocational classroom education and paid on-the-job training in one course. The program length is two years. Graduates of the program receive a globally recognized Volkswagen Academy Certificate, an Associate of Applied Science in Mechatronics Technology degree with a Robotronics Certificate from Chattanooga State Community College and a conditional job offer to work for Volkswagen Chattanooga.
- Check out our onsite high school: The Mechatronics Akademie at Volkswagen is a unique partnership between Chattanooga State, Volkswagen Chattanooga and Hamilton County Schools. Blending high school, dual credit and dual enrollment courses, this program is designed to give high school juniors and seniors a jumpstart on the path to success. Advisors will be available at the event to answer questions.
- Explore Volkswagen technology: Volkswagen will have several hands-on activities at this event, including the opportunity to explore industrial robots, test mechanical equipment, interact with electric vehicles and more.
VW Chattanooga is located at 8001 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416.
You can view more information on the event's website here.