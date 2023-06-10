Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides recalled due to potential foreign material contamination

Vital Proteins has issued a voluntary recall of its Collagen Peptides.
The affected products were sold at Costco between April 17 and April 23.
The recalled products have the batch code 30095993HA, and have a best by date of 01-09-2028.
The voluntary recall affects only a single batch code of the product, and is due to potential foreign material contamination. It’s further clarified that pieces of one broken blue lid may be in some affected canisters.
Vital Proteins said no injuries have been reported in relation to this recall, and the potential risk to consumers is low. The voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution.
The products were distributed to retail locations in Puerto Rico and the following states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. It was reported that the product was also sold online by a consignee.
Costco customers are being instructed not to consume the supplements if they have a 24-ounce canister with the impacted date and batch code at home, and to dispose of the product immediately.
Customers may also return the product to Costco for a full refund, can contact the company’s Customer Advocacy Team at 313-887-0668, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time.