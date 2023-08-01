This Friday, August 4th, Point Park will be waiving entrance fees in celebration the three-year anniversary of the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act.
Point Park, located at the top of Lookout Mountain, is part of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Parks.
Point Park's 16 acres provides overlooks, monuments, and cannon that tell the story of various battles at the summit.
Chickamauga Battlefield contains around 50 miles of hiking trails, and the Lookout Mountain Battlefield has around 30 miles of trails. Many of the trails follow historic road traces that were present at the time of the battles.
Park rangers will be available at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions or provide tours at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.
For more information and to plan your trip, visit their website at https://www.nps.gov/chch/planyourvisit/outdoor-activities.htm.