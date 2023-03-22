Vision clinic open at Roane State

This spring semester, Roane State’s Optical Clinic has resumed its services, offering patients free frames in most cases and a discounted price for lenses and coatings.
The clinic, which is part of the college’s Vision Care Technology (VCT) program, is open to Roane State students, employees, and local residents with a prescription less than a year old. Through this clinic, students have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in fitting patients for eyeglasses.
To make an appointment at the optical clinic, call (865) 882-4635. It’s located in Room 209-A of the Yager Building on the Roane County Campus and is open for fittings from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and from 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays until April 6, 2023. After an initial appointment, patients can expect to return in 2-3 weeks to pick up their glasses.
Costs may vary depending on the patient’s prescription, lens design, and other options. The clinic offers fashion frames, computer glasses, children’s glasses, prescription sunglasses, safety glasses, and all types of specialty glasses.
Please note that the Roane State Optical Clinic operates during the spring and fall semesters only, and it does not provide eye exams or contact lenses.
“The optical clinic is a win-win for all of us,” VCT program director Hali Gibson pointed out. “Clients are getting essential services at a dramatically reduced cost while enhancing the education of our students. This hands-on experience sets students up for success in the workforce.”
To learn more about the clinic or RSCC’s Vision Care Technology program, visit roanestate.edu/visioncare.