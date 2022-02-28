National Weather Service Atlanta will be hosting three Skywarn basic spotter training classes virtually during the month of March.
These classes are a great way to learn about weather for enthusiasts and people who want to help the National Weather Service during severe weather events.
You'll learn about basic storm structure and how to identify and report severe weather.
The classes are free and virtual. Anyone can register for a class. However, they are geared for residents in North Georgia because you'll learn how to report storm damage, flooding, etc. to NWS Atlanta.
All you have to do is register online.
Class options will be March 1, March 16, and March 22 from 6-8pm ET.
For our Tennessee and North Carolina residents, NWS Morristown does have virtual Skywarn spotter training, too. The training is not for a certain date and time, instead you can work through the program online at your convenience.
There are four interactive sections to complete, followed by a final exam.