The Financial Aid staff at Roane State Community College is offering a Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshop for current and prospective students. During the one-hour session, you will have the opportunity to get personalized help in filing your 2022-2023 or 2023-2024 FAFSA accurately and on time. The Zoom meeting will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 with registration cut off 24 hours before the appointment time.
In order to have a successful session, please have the following ready: Social Security Number, Alien Registration Number (if applicable), 2020 Federal income tax returns, 2020 W-2s, and other records of money earned (if you are completing the 2022-2023 FAFSA). For the 2023-2024 FAFSA, please have 2021 Federal income tax returns and 2021 W-2s available. Also, both you and your parents should have already created an FSA ID.
Register now to secure your spot and make sure to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool when applicable to save time. For more information, please visit https://www.roanestate.edu/?12665-Virtual-FAFSA-Completion-Workshop.