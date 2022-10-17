The Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse.
We have to warn you, this might be hard to watch.
The video is circulating on social media showing a cat in cage.
You can see several people around the cage with a water hose, spraying the cat.
We have blurred the faces of those involved because it's unclear if there are any juveniles.
If you know anything about this case, you are asked to contact the Bradley County Sheriff's Office at 423-728-7300.