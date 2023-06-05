Chattanooga police say three teenagers were arrested over the weekend following a report of suspicious activity.
It happened Saturday on Walnut Street just before 10:00pm.
Police say they received the report about suspicious activity by someone who saw the teens and suspected they were armed.
Police say the teens ran from officers as they responded. Video shared by police shows at least one of the suspects jump off the side of the bridge as he was running from officers.
Police say three arrests were ultimately made and weapons and narcotics were found.
One of the suspects arrested is identified by police as 19-year-old Deizmon Gladden, who is charged with possession of stolen property; evading arrest; resisting stop, arrest; and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
Police say a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were also arrested but their names are not being released because they are minors.
The the 17-year-old is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting stop, arrest; and simple possession (marijuana).
The 16-year-old is charged with unlawful carrying and possession of a weapon.
Police have not said if the suspect who jumped from the bridge is one of the teens who were arrested or provided any information about his condition.
