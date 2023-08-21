The release comes after the Chattanooga NAACP demanded the full release of all Chattanooga police videos. Family and friends also staged a protest at the Chattanooga City Council meeting after speaking and held a balloon release afterward.
Video released from fatal officer-involved-shooting in Chattanooga
- Local 3 News Staff
Video from the fatal shooting of Roger Heard Jr. by Chattanooga police has been released by Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp.
Heard was shot Friday, August 11 at a Chattanooga gas station as police were trying to arrest him for outstanding warrants. Police say Heard exited his vehicle with a weapon, prompting the officers to shoot him.
One officer was shot during the exchange.
Local 3 News has decided to show the entire released video in the interest of truth and transparency.
The video may not be suitable for all viewers; discretion is advised.
The three CPD officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave as per department policy.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent probe into the shooting.
You can read the full news release in its entirety from District Attorney Coty Wamp's office shared Sunday afternoon:
