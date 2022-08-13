A large snake has been found on a trail near Snooper's Rock in Chattanooga. 

Local resident Sarah Buckner captured this video on Saturday. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-13 at 4.37.01 PM.png

Not too long ago, officials with the Town of Signal Mountain warned residents of the increase in rattlesnake sightings in the area. 

It is unknown whether the large snake shown in the video is a rattlesnake. Local 3 has reached out to TWRA to officially identify the kind of snake. 

