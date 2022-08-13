A large snake has been found on a trail near Snooper's Rock in Chattanooga.
Local resident Sarah Buckner captured this video on Saturday.
Not too long ago, officials with the Town of Signal Mountain warned residents of the increase in rattlesnake sightings in the area.
Be aware there has been an increase in rattlesnake sightings around town. Stay alert when outside and remember it’s recommended to wear sturdy shoes and long pants when walking in rural areas. With more people getting out over the holiday weekend, we wanted to make everyone aware pic.twitter.com/c4dlfTb1q9— Town of Signal Mountain (@SignalTown) July 1, 2022
It is unknown whether the large snake shown in the video is a rattlesnake. Local 3 has reached out to TWRA to officially identify the kind of snake.