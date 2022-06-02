VIDEO: Dalton Public Schools highlights Dalton High School's mariachi band
The Dalton High School Catamounts Mariachi Band was recently featured in a news segment on Univision Noticias 24/7!
Dalton Public Schools says instructor Daisy Cardona-Kay and her student, Melissa Melendez, were interviewed about the school's mariachi band.
You can watch this recording of the interview, with English subtitles added at the top of the screen below:
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
