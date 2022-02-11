Victim's family concerned about the future of Cold Case Unit

Some families in our area grieve the loss of a loved one without knowing what happened or who did it.
Cold Case Units help answer questions and bring closure to some of those families.
Hamilton County's Cold Case Unit was created in 2014 and has helped solve dozens of crimes.
One local family worries whether the program would continue if a new district attorney is elected.
Recent comments by Coty Wamp, have some families upset with the potential reallocation of the Cold Case Funds if she becomes District Attorney. Wamp has stated that she would replace the Cold Case Unit with a gang and violent crimes unit.
In 1997 the sons of David and Julenne Goetchus, Sean and Donny Goetchus, were murdered in Hamilton County.
The case went unsolved until 2017. They say the Cold Case Unit was the only hope they had.
"Personally, we were lucky our case was solved after 20 years. It was solely due to the Cold Case unit that was established in 2014," David Goetchus said.
In Hamilton County, the definition of a cold case is any unsolved homicide that is five years or older. The current District Attorney's Office says there are more than 200 unsolved cases in the county dating back to the 1970s. 25 cold cases have been solved since the unit was created.
"I'd like to speak on behalf of the cold case families in Hamilton County. Recently there have been reports and discussions about removing the Cold Case Unit from the DA's office or eliminating the cold case unit all together. It was stated that Hamilton County does not have a cold case problem," He said.
We did some research. In surrounding counties, Bradley, Mcminn, Monroe, and Polk, District Attorney Stephen Crump says fifty-four total cases are considered cold cases. The population of those counties combined is 224,800.
In Hamilton County, the population is 367,804. That's 165,000 more people.
"It's highly important that a cold case unit remain in hamilton county. Not just for the 200 grieving families but protection for the citizens in this area," He said.
The Geotcheus family says they are concerned with the potential reallocation of funds as they have dealt with not having a specific Cold Case Unit in the past.
"We went through the problem of the police department not having dedicated resources, the sheriff's department not having resources, and there was no one really working on cold cases. This was the history of cold cases in Hamilton County," He said.
We reached out to District Attorney Candidate, Coty Wamp, for her response to her recent comments.
“First, let me be very clear… the investigation of cold cases is extremely valuable. We have at least eight
law enforcement agencies in Hamilton County that should always be aware of the cold cases within their
jurisdiction so that peace and resolution can be provided to any family who has lost a loved one at the
hands of an unidentified murderer.
However, the Office of the District Attorney does not have unlimited resources. My opponent has
chosen to focus those limited resources on a cold case unit within his office. If we are going to dedicate
major taxpayer dollars to a single issue in the next decade it has to be violent crime. By focusing all of
our resources on a cold case unit, we are actually creating more cold cases. I also take issue with my
opponent’s definition of a cold case, which is five years or older or sometimes even less. Five years ago,
when he was in office, if we would have been focused on combating violent crime we would have less
cold cases today, as he defines them.
My office will ask our local law enforcement agencies to devote time to reviewing cold cases that belong
to their agency. While that is occurring, I will focus on gang and violent crime in real time. It’s often
difficult to prioritize, but leadership requires it.
I would encourage the citizens of this county to read more about my ideas and solutions by visiting
