Victim taken to hospital after commercial fire Saturday night in Whitfield Co.

Fire crews had a busy Saturday night after a large fire broke out in Whitfield County.
The Whitfield County Fire Department says firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire behind station 1 on Roland Hills Dr.
