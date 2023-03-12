Victim taken to hospital after commercial fire Saturday night in Whitfield Co.

Fire crews had a busy Saturday night after a large fire broke out in Whitfield County. 

Post by Whitfield County Fire.

The Whitfield County Fire Department says firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire behind station 1 on Roland Hills Dr.

A victim inside the structure when the fire occurred was transported to the hospital by Hamilton EMS.

Tags

Recommended for you