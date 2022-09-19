Several animal hospitals in our area are seeing an increase in kennel cough cases.
It is a highly contagious disease that attacks your dog's lungs.
“Kennel cough is just the common name that we all call infectious Tracheobronchitis and it tends to be contagious. It's called Kennel cough because dogs that are boarding or spending time with other dogs in dog parks, they are the ones catching it. It is an airborne pathogen or pathogens, so that makes it easy to spread,” Dr. Kathryn Primm said.
Veterinarian Dr. Kathryn Primm with Applebrook Animal Hospital said symptoms can range from coughing, reduced appetite, low energy, or a high temperature.
“Most of them come in because it is a cough that will not stop. The one I just saw; she kept the owner up all night coughing. She is pretty bright and alert but when I palpated her trachea, she went into fits of coughing and she pretty much coughed the whole time she was here,” Dr. Primm said.
Most dogs Northgate Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Randy Hammon sees are usually unvaccinated for kennel cough.
He suggests that all pet owners get their dog vaccinated for it.
“If your pet is at high risk, then I would consider talking to your veterinarian and adding the influenza vaccine. If they are just around town then vaccinate on either six months or a year at a time,” Dr. Hammons said.
The first round for puppies can be administered as early as two weeks, but people can wait up to six weeks for their first shot.
“If there is a situation where your pet is not vaccinated, I probably wouldn't take it to Lowe's, Home Depot, the pet shop, or pet stores, or end up going to one of the dog parks. I probably would not do that if your pet is not vaccinated to try to limit the exposure possibilities,” Dr. Hammon said.