It was a solemn day as the American Legion Post 107 held their annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Veterans from all the branches like Army veteran Stanley Jones filled the cemetery lawn.
Jones enlisted in the Army in 1977 as an infantry soldier. Jones served in Germany as a mechanized unit and in California as a truck driver.
The ceremony featured songs from the Choo Choo Chorus, the Posting of the Colors, and remarks from U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann and Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. Jones said it's an honor to be able to attend.
"As you know, a lot veterans went overseas, did their thing in the service, and did not return home. So, first of all it's a blessing just to be a veteran standing above the ground, more so than under the ground," he explained.
Jones said he and other veterans came to pay their respects but also be a voice for those no longer with us. "A lot of us know how it feel to be a veteran. We walked in some of their footsteps, and we can speak for those who are not here today."
Yellow roses were also handed out to recognize Gold Star Wives, whose husband served in the military and passed away. Carol Jackson says her husband was a Sergeant E5 in the Army.
"When he came out of Vietnam, he came back to the Chattanooga area. He used his GI Bill to go to college and became an engineer with TVA," she said.
Jackson says her husband's story shows what can be done through the military.
"His service was the best and worst thing that ever happened to him because it provided him a future, but the Agent Orange also took his life."
For Jackson, Memorial Day is close to heart as many of her family members are buried in the National Cemetery, "This is like where I do my family reunions," she added.
The ceremony ended with the 21 Gun Salute and the playing of Taps. This Memorial Day, Jackson said people should remember what the price of freedom really costs.
"They need to reflect on the fact that they can have their hamburgers and hot dogs, and go to the lake, and do everything that they can do today that they want to do, is because of all these thousands of graves right here in this cemetery," said Jackson.