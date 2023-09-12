Tuesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department mourned the passing of a long-time firefighter, Captain Tom Montgomery, who was 51. He died Friday night, according to a Facebook post by the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Montgomery served the city for 25 years, in a variety of roles. He began his service with Chattanooga in Public Works before moving to the Fire Department in 1997.
He was part of the CFD's Hazardous Materials Team and our Urban Search and Rescue Team, and became a Captain in 2008. At the end of his career, he served North Chattanooga as a captain on Engine 12 Blue Shift.
Counseling services are being provided for firefighters.
Funeral arrangements will be private at the request of his family.